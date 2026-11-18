PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh union rallied to call for leaders to pass a package that would fund the community and protect their workers.

Members of the 32BJ SEIU held a press conference at the Allegheny County courthouse Tuesday evening to push county council to approve a transit revitalization investment district (TRID) funding proposal.

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The proposed funding would support things like downtown economic development, residential conversions and public infrastructure.

Those are all things the union supports, but they argue the office-to-residential conversions are increasingly costing them jobs.

“Public investment should not become a subsidy for a race to the bottom,” says 32BJ SEIU PA State Director Tim Finucan. “The future of our city should not come at the expense of the people who helped build it. Revitalization and worker protections must go hand in hand.”

The union cited a recent transformation at the former Alcoa Building, which they say cost the union 12 janitorial jobs.

Union members say they also want the package to protect workers and preserve jobs.

“When union jobs disappear, workers lose healthcare coverage, retirement security, workplace protections and the guaranteed wage increases they depend on to support our families,” union member Luawanna Adams said.

Pittsburgh union members push for approval of job protections in TRID proposal Luawanna Adams (WPXI/WPXI)

The TRID funding proposal they are supporting has several provisions, including:

Requiring labor peace at properties benefiting from TRID funding.

Enforcing existing prevailing wage requirements.

Requiring applicants to explain how they will engage with incumbent workers’ unions and mitigate worker displacement.

Helping ensure public investments generate broadly shared economic benefits for workers, residents, and surrounding communities.

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