ICE agents expected at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday to help with security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to be deployed to Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday to help with security, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed to Channel 11.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said Federal immigration officers could start helping with airport security if a bill is not agreed on to fund the Department of Homeland Security

Hundreds of thousands of homeland security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month, the Associated Press reported.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” Trump wrote on social media.

Channel 11 reached out to the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Sunday regarding the president’s statements. Spokesperson Bob Kerlik initially said the authority was aware of Trump’s announcement, but exact plans had not yet been announced.

An exact time for when ICE agents will arrive on Monday is currently not known.

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