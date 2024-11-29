‘I’m alive’: Greensburg karate teacher extra grateful this Thanksgiving after motorcycle crash

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Walking up a flight of stairs, each step is a huge milestone for Elizabeth Lindsay.

“I’m very proud of by the way,” Lindsay said. “I will say that yesterday was my first day that I could alternate feet going up and down the steps and it was like, aw this is positive. That was inspiring to me.”

Lindsay, 39, has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. She said she remembers bits and pieces of the horrific motorcycle crash on Aug. 10. She and her riding partner were heading down Route 30 in North Versailles when police said an SUV pulled in front of them.

On 11 at 11, how she’s staying motivated to recover from the life-altering crash.

