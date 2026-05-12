Inbound Liberty Tunnel to close overnight this week for roof replacement project

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced the inbound Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will close overnight from Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14.

The closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for work on a tunnel roof replacement project.

Crews from Mosites Construction Company will conduct the work, which is part of a larger $3.47 million project.

This comprehensive project includes drainage improvements and other miscellaneous construction activities within the City of Pittsburgh. Overnight closures and detours will be implemented during the project, but traffic will not be impacted in both directions simultaneously.

During the overnight closures, inbound traffic will follow a posted detour:

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

End detour

The overall project, which involves replacing the Liberty Tunnel Portal roof, is expected to be completed in late 2026.

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