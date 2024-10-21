Indiana Borough police investigating report of stranger approaching elementary school student

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — The Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating a report of a stranger approaching an elementary student Monday morning while they were waiting for the bus.

The incident happened at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Chesnut Street.

The stranger was described as a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and walking a dog.

Police urge parents to discuss “stranger danger” with their children as the investigation is ongoing, saying it’s important to remind them how to respond if approached by someone they do not know or if they feel uncomfortable in any situation.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our children and will continue working closely with school officials, parents, and the community,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information or camera footage of the incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at 724-349-2121.

