Indiana County sheriff looking to identify 3 people accused of damaging courthouse property

INDIANA, Pa. — Law enforcement in Indiana County is asking for help identifying people accused of damaging courthouse property.
The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place over the weekend, around 2 a.m. All that officials specified is that three people were seen on surveillance cameras “damaging property” at the county courthouse on Philadelphia Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 724-465-3930, ext. 1.
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