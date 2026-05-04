Indiana County sheriff looking to identify 3 people accused of damaging courthouse property

INDIANA, Pa. — Law enforcement in Indiana County is asking for help identifying people accused of damaging courthouse property.

The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place over the weekend, around 2 a.m. All that officials specified is that three people were seen on surveillance cameras “damaging property” at the county courthouse on Philadelphia Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 724-465-3930, ext. 1.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group