Indiana County woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands from elderly woman while caring for her

INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jacqueline Elise Caylor, 35, stole $23,400 from the victim.

Caylor was hired as the victim’s caregiver in 2021. On Dec. 8, 2022, the victim’s family became suspicious of multiple transactions made from the victim’s bank account and filed a police report.

According to police, between June 10 and Oct. 4, 2022, multiple checks belonging to the victim were made out to Caylor without her permission and her credit card was used for numerous purchases that she didn’t authorize. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed on the victim’s bank account.

Caylor pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group