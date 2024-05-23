Infant found dead in back seat of SUV in Morgantown, police say

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Morgantown police in West Virginia are investigating after an infant was found dead in the back seat of an SUV.

Officers were called to 3610 Collins Ferry Road in Morgantown around 3:05 p.m. for a reported cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, they saw a young child in a rear-facing car seat in the back of an SUV. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case is still under investigation by the Morgantown Police Department and the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The department wishes to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends that have been directly impacted by this tragic loss as well as recognizing the devastating impact such a loss is to the community,” said Morgantown Police Department Chief, Eric Powell.

At this time, no charges have been filed and information is still being gathered, police said.

