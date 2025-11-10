Inmate dies following medical emergency at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Jail officials say an inmate died on Monday.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Trevor Wingard says the individual, a 38-year-old man, suffered a medical emergency around 10 a.m.

Staff members performed lifesaving measures at the housing unit until paramedics took over. Despite those efforts, he was declared dead at 10:38 a.m.

The jail has notified the man’s emergency contact about his death.

Wingard says an internal review will be conducted, as is normal practice, and Allegheny County police are also investigating.

The inmate was first brought to the jail on Oct. 1 on harassment charges, then later sentenced for two PFA violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group