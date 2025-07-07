Insider Reveals Big Holdup in T.J. Watt’s Contract Dispute with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed the big holdup with All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt in his contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has to do with guaranteed money and it’s term length.

“Well, people I’ve talked to around the league believe it’s guaranteed money, it’s term length,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “A lot of the details, they get sticky this time of year, especially as you’re leading up to training camp. I talked to somebody with the team who said, ‘Look, these are complicated deals to do, but we are working on it. We want T.J. Watt here.’ There’s not a lot of traction right now as far as a potential trade — although there would certainly be a lot of interest if the Steelers would tap into that.

“This is a situation where [Watt] is probably going to be the highest-paid edge rusher in the league when this is all said and done. It just depends on when the Steelers can do it. Typically, they like to do their deals either around training camp or leading into Week 1. So, this is far from over.”

