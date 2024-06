Imagine paying for homeowner’s insurance for decades, only to get a letter that your insurer isn’t renewing your policy.

Insurers are using new tools, including drones and satellite cameras, to evaluate property. What to do if you find yourself in this situation -- this morning on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group