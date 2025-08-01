Introducing the 2025 C-Suite Awards honorees

PITTSBURGH — This year’s class of C-Suite Awards honorees has been selected.

The awards program, presented by sponsor Fox Rothschild, honors those in executive leadership positions who are going above and beyond to make a difference at their respective organizations and who are taking the reins in moving the region as a whole forward.

These awards are designed to honor any and all C-Suite level leaders, including top executives as well as chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers and more. This also includes equivalent-level leaders at organizations that may not utilize C-suite titles.

This year’s honorees were selected from a group of high-level nominees at a variety of companies and organizations representing numerous sectors and industries. Nominated winners were judged on their leadership, contributions to their organization and community involvement.

This year’s winners are:

IMPACT AWARD WINNER: David Holmberg, president and CEO, Highmark Health

Jessica Alsop, senior vice president and chief legal officer, WVU Health System

David Antolik, president, S&T Bancorp Inc.

Leah Baldwin, vice president of operations and finance, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

Tricia Breeger, CEO, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

