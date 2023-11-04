Local

Investigation indicates electric scooter as cause of fire at downtown Pittsburgh apartment building

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Third Ave scooter fire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety says an early morning fire at a downtown apartment complex may have been caused by an electric scooter.

According to public safety, firefighters responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of Third Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the building was already being evacuated. They found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

Public safety says the exact cause of the fire is still to be determined by the Fire Investigation Unit. But, the initial investigation indicates it was caused by lithium-ion batteries in an electronic scooter that “catastrophically failed.”

A photo posted by Pittsburgh Public Safety shows firefighters outside the apartment building with two charred electric scooters.

