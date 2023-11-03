Police searching for missing, endangered teen girl; could be with man heading to Pittsburgh

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, Gabriella Dunmire, 14, could possibly be with Nicholas Weckerly, 21.

Dunmire is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, dark hair, blue eyes and false eyelashes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and gray sweatpants.

Police said Weckerly and Dunmire could be heading to the City of Pittsburgh.

Weckerkly drives a black Chevrolet Equinox with Pennsylvania registration number LXV5653. The truck has the word “firefighter” across the top of the windshield.

Police believe the truck got on Route 28 in Tarentum within the last hour.

Anyone with information on Dunmire’s whereabouts is asked to call 724-845-7979.

