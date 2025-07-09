Investigation into Jehovah’s Witness members leads to child sexual abuse charges for local man

HARRISBURG — In the latest probe into sexual abuse by Jehovah’s Witness congregation members in Pennsylvania, a Westmoreland County man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children between 1989 and 1997.

Timothy Willochell, 54, faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and related offenses, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday’s office.

The charges follow a presentation of information from the 52nd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

Willochell is the 17th member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to be charged by the AG’s office following grand jury presentments since 2022.

The grand jury heard that one victim was five years old when they were first abused by Willochell in 1989, officials from the AG’s office say.

The victim, who would visit Willochell and his family in Westmoreland County around holidays, was followed into the bathroom and sexually assaulted at least four separate times, officials say. The final assault happened outside Willochell’s home in 1992.

Another victim claimed Willowchell assaulted them twice while they were under 10 years old. The alleged assaults took place at a Westmoreland County campsite during a summer between 1993 and 1997.

Willochell was arraigned Wednesday with bail set at $170,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21, and he is forbidden from having contact with minors.

“This defendant preyed on two children, waiting for opportunities to assault them when they were alone and at their most vulnerable,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward, and applaud grand jurors who continue to diligently hear testimony as part of a comprehensive investigation of criminal conduct involving members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses community.”

