PITTSBURGH — A business was robbed in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer said police were called to Berry Fresh Frozen Yogurt on the 300 block of South Craig Street at 2:40 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said a female, whose age they did not specify, entered the store and opened the cash register.

The suspect hit the cashier in the face, took the money from inside and left.

Police said the cashier was okay and did not need medical attention.

The investigaiton is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Frozen yogurt shop robbed in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood A business was robbed in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood on Thursday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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