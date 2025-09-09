Investigation underway after several Jewish organizations in Pittsburgh receive threatening letters

PITTSBURGH — Jewish organizations in Pittsburgh have received threatening letters in the mail, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh confirmed to Channel 11 on Tuesday.

A spokesperson says several Jewish organizations have received the letters. It was not immediately specified what organizations were targeted.

"While deeply disturbing, we want to assure our community that safety and security remain our top priority," the spokesperson said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is in contact with the FBI and local law enforcement, who are actively investigating the threats.

The federation’s security team is also monitoring the situation to ensure that all Jewish institutions are protected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group