A major local toll road cost almost a billion dollars. Is it worth the price tag?

Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to build a 13-mile section of roadway now known as the Southern Beltway.

This June will be three years since it opened, connecting Washington County to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The hope was it would attract big economic development to an area full of potential.

The hope was it would attract big economic development to an area full of potential.

