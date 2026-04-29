Isolated severe storms possible on Wednesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Rain and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the day, and temperatures will stay steady around 60 degrees.

Make sure to stay weather-aware today. Isolated severe storms are possible. These storms could produce strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

It stays cloudy and becomes chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Much cooler air is expected for the remainder of the work week; highs will only reach the 50s. A few passing showers are possible at times on Thursday and Friday.

Much colder nights are expected with overnight lows in the 30s into the weekend.

Mostly dry this weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, cool with temperatures in the 50s.

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