Troopers increasing presence at local school district after person shares concerning ‘vision’

There will be an increased police presence at a local school district over the next two weeks.

In a letter sent to families, Karns City Area School District Superintendent Eric Ritzert said state police recently contacted school police about a person claiming to have visions about the high school getting “blown up or shot up” on May 7.

Currently, police do not consider the statement to be a credible threat and Ritzert stressed the person who shared these visions with police did not make any direct threats toward the schools.

Still, troopers will increase their presence around Karns City schools over the next two weeks, a move that Ritzert says is being done “out of an abundance of caution.”

Anyone who sees or hears anything concerning the safety of schools is urged to contact local law enforcement or school administration officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group