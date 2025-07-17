IT employee arrested on child porn charges at Peters Township High School campus

MCMURRAY, Pa. — A contracted IT employee who works out of Peters Township High School has been arrested on child porn charges.

Jason Wayne Ayres, 46, was taken into custody on the high school’s campus Wednesday morning by the Attorney General’s Office Child Predator Unit.

Police said they discovered disturbing downloaded videos, including of children between 4 and 6 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayres admitted to police that he had been viewing child porn on and off for a couple of years, including AI-generated child porn, which is also illegal in Pennsylvania.

Ayres is charged with child sexual abuse material and criminal use of communication facility. He is in the Washington County Jail, where he was unable to post bail set at $250,000

