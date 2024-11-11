‘It was like a raging rapids’: East Hills neighbors cleaning up after water main break floods homes

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup in Pittsburgh’s East Hills is well underway after a water main break sent water gushing into nearby homes. Officials told Channel 11 News that as of Monday afternoon, 10 homes were still without water.

We spoke with neighbors as crews worked to make repairs.

“It was completely over the front yard and part of the driveway it was like raging rapids,” said Jessica Chambers, who lives on Crestline Court.

Chambers said she was looking out her kitchen window on Sunday morning when she saw water gushing into her backyard. She didn’t know what was happening and called 911. The operator told her to stay upstairs.

“It took at least a couple of hours before they were able to get the water shut off. It just kept running down the street and now we’ve just been in clean-up mode last night and this morning,” Chambers said.

Officials from Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority said the weather caused a 36-inch water main to break. Neighbors shared cell phone video of the frightening ordeal.

“The carpet is full of mud, we tried to clean it, but it’s just still so much water that I guess it’s in the padding. We are just trying to get the furniture out because the couch we had down there is damaged,” she said.

Down the street, another homeowner was too upset to go on camera. He told us he lost everything in his basement — from furniture to personal belongings. His driveway was filled with what little he could salvage.

As for the repairs and cleanup, Chambers said she was shocked to learn that the damage wouldn’t be covered.

“My homeowner insurance denied it, they are not going to cover the damage,” she said.

The water authority told Channel 11 that customers can file a property damage claim online or by calling.

“It’s not their fault necessarily, but they are responsible so we will see what they say,” Chambers said.

The property damage claim form can be found on the Authority website at www.wpjwa.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group