Water main break causes flooding in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A water main break is impacting people in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

According to a Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority map, the water main break is on Crestline Place. The break is causing a water service outage, but it’s unclear how many homes are impacted.

A Channel 11 crew in the area saw streams of water in Hunter Recreation Park and along a residential building.

When the break will be repaired or when water service will be restored is currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

