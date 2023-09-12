‘It’s been a pleasure’: Local mayor retires after 50 years

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — West Homestead’s longtime mayor John Dindak is retiring after 50 years.

“I feel sad. There are a lot of things we started here and try to finish them somehow but after all these years, I had something to do,” Dindak said.

Mayor Dindak just celebrated his 96th birthday.

“I could care less. I never counted the years. I just looked forward to the things I had to do and until they were accomplished, I wasn’t satisfied,” Dindak said.

Dindak dedicated his life to serving his community.

“I enjoy helping people,” Dindak said.

He told Channel 11 his biggest accomplishment throughout all his time as mayor.

“I think probably surviving as a borough because when the mills shut down and all the people were laid off, there were no jobs. We went from a total of population 8,000 to 2,000 people now,” Dindak said.

Before becoming mayor, Dindak immigrated here from Czechoslovakia at a young age and served in the Navy. He shared one of his favorite stories on how he helped save the iconic smokestacks during the filming of a movie.

Dindak said being the Mayor was one of the greatest honors of his life and has this message to the community.

“It’s been a pleasure working with you guys. If I didn’t satisfy all your needs, I’m sorry, I tried,” Dindak said.

The Mayor’s last council meeting is Tuesday. Council will be announcing a proclamation that Sept. 12, 2023, is recognized as “Mayor John J. Dindak’s Day” in West Homestead and every year going forward.

Also, the mayor said his secret to living a long life is being active and eating a lot of dark chocolate.

