‘It’s a Little Weird,’ Ke’Bryan Hayes on his return to PNC Park following trade to Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the only field he ever called home for the overwhelming majority of his six-year big-league career.

Hayes made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in 2020 and suited up in the black and gold for the next five years.

That was until Hayes was traded by the Pirates to the Cincinnati Reds the day before last week’s deadline. Eight days after the trade, Hayes returned to Pittsburgh for the start of a four-game series against the Pirates on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, wearing red and white and a Reds logo on his cap, said it was a bit odd going to the visitor’s clubhouse during a media scrum in the first base dugout shortly after taking infield practice.

“It’s good to come back and play in front of the fans,” he said on his return. “It’s a little weird just because I was here for five, six years, but it’s a Thursday night, Paul [Skenes is] throwing, so it should be a fun night.”

