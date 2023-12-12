‘It’s a major award!’: Mancini’s celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘A Christmas Story’ with bread art

PITTSBURGH — In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” Mancini’s Bakery created bread art representing one of the most memorable scenes.

The art, which includes the iconic leg lamp and Ralphie’s bunny suit, will be on display at the bakery in the Strip District until the end of the year.

Holiday-themed bread has become a tradition for the past three years at the McKees Rocks location. Past years included a snowman and the Grinch

The McKees Rocks creation is currently in the works is will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

“I will give one hint,” said owner Nick Mancini Hartner. “This one may go down in hisTORY!”

