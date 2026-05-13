Man charged in local homicide pleads guilty to federal gun charges

PITTSBURGH — A man charged in a deadly shooting that happened last year pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Information shared by the Department of Justice said Keenan Tolliver, 32, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to violating a federal firearms law in court on Tuesday.

Officials said a loaded handgun was found in the center console of a vehicle that Tolliver was driving in February, 2025. As a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to have a gun.

Tolliver has been previously convicted of 10 felony or first-degree misdemeanor offenses.

He was identified as a suspect in a police chase and was accused of trying to run officers down in a vehicle in Pittsburgh in 2017.

Currently, Tolliver also faces charges in a deadly shooting that happened in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar in 2025.

Tolliver will be sentenced for his federal crime on Sept. 16. He faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

As for his criminal homicide charge, he is scheduled to appear in court again on May 13.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group