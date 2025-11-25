Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $450K sold at Westmoreland County convenience store

MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $450,000 was sold in Westmoreland County for Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn—8, 11, 17, 19 and 37—was sold at Mount Pleasant Express, located at 741 West Main Street in Mount Pleasant Boro. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 12,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are encouraged to check every ticket and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

