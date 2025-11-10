Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $870K sold at Allegheny County convenience store

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Allegheny County has won a jackpot of $870,000 in Sunday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers 1, 20, 25, 38 and 40, was sold at Uni-Mart located at 101 Fern Hollow Road in Moon Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 13,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

