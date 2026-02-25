Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $138K sold in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold in our area!

The Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 4-5-10-12-26, to win $138,476 less withholding.

Mr. Smokes along State Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township will get a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 48,400 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Think you may be the big winner? Click here for more information about how to file a claim.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group