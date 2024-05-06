Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $144,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $144,390 sold for the May 5 drawing was sold at a local Giant Eagle.

The Treasure Hunt ticket matched all five balls drawn, 10-13-16-23-24, to win $144,390.

Giant Eagle, at 1356 Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group