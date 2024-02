BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — James Taylor is coming to Star Lake this September.

The Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. with code ENERGY.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

