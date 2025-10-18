JCC, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh partner to create ‘Unity in Community’

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh and the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh have announced a new partnership, called ‘Unity in Community,’ designed to bring people together, foster dialogue and stand against hate.

The collaboration aims to leverage the community connections of both organizations to create a platform for education, engagement and understanding.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that community thrives when we learn from one another and work together to confront hate,” said Amy Kienle, CEO of YMCA Greater Pittsburgh.

“Through Unity in Community, we are intentionally coming together to educate, engage, and empower our neighbors to resist hatred and embrace inclusivity,” said Jason Kunzman, CEO of the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh.

The first event for this program is United Against Hate Week, which runs from Oct. 19-25. Further details on the speaker series and individual events will be released at a later date.

Events will take place in accessible venues across Pittsburgh, including the JCC, YMCA branches, churches, and community centers, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.

“Unity in Community is about more than events; it’s about fostering ongoing connections,” Kienle said. “We want everyone in Pittsburgh to know that this series is open to all – a space to come, interact, and engage with one another.”

