J.D. Power ranks Pennsylvania’s top 5 banks for customer satisfaction

For the second consecutive year, Huntington National Bank was the top performer in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study in Pennsylvania.

Huntington scored 693 points out of a possible 1,000. Part of Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) it has a regional hub in downtown Pittsburgh and ranks seventh by deposit market share in the region. Regulators recently approved Huntington’s applications to add new branches downtown and in Peters Township. It entered southwestern Pennsylvania in July 2007 via acquisition but does not operate retail branches in Philadelphia.

Chase, second in the study at 662 points, opened its first Pittsburgh branch in 2019 and now has 26, about half the size of its presence on the other side of the state with 53 locations in Philadelphia. Parent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) plans to open 500 new branches nationwide in the next few years but has yet to say if more are coming to southwestern Pennsylvania. Chase is No. 19 by deposit market share in the Pittsburgh metro.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group