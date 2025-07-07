Jenny Lee’s Breakfast Nook sets July 16 grand opening, bringing family legacy to new eatery

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jenny Lee’s Breakfast Nook has set a grand opening date of July 16th.

The 1014 Broadhead Road restaurant is connected, but separate, from 5 Generation Bakers, the company behind Jenny Lee’s Swirl Bread. The restaurant will feature breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as coffee, Turner’s Tea and cold pressed juice from the Pittsburgh Juice Co. The restaurant is capable of seating up to approximately 80 people, and will also offer take out.

“The bread defines the menu, we make both the cinnamon swirl breads and savory breads as well, California tomato basil, Italian focaccia, parmesan garlic and herb and those are going to be the basis of the lunch sandwich but to me, this is a separate business,” 5 Generation Bakers Owner and Jenny Lee’s Breakfast Nook Partner Scott Baker said. “It’s a sister company to 5 Generation Bakers, but it’s its own entity. First and foremost, I want an outlet to sell our breads and to keep the bakery busy producing breads for the Breakfast Nook, but almost as important to me is that this builds the brand.”

Ahead of the grand opening, the restaurant is doing soft offerings sporadically in the morning. Baker said those interested in trying a sandwich early should check and see if the open sign is on.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group