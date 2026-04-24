Jeremiyah Love becomes first Notre Dame RB drafted in first round since Jerome Bettis

PITTSBURGH — Jeremiyah Love broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis’ records at Notre Dame, and now the NFL Draft has tied the running backs together again.

Love was the first running back off the board when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the third overall pick. It’s the first time a Notre Dame running back was selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Rams drafted Bettis with the 10th overall pick at the 1993 NFL Draft.

Love, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, played three seasons with Notre Dame, rushing 2882 yards for 36 touchdowns. He also had 63 receptions for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

Back in September, Love scored his 21st touchdown of the season — surpassing Bettis’ 20 touchdown season set in 1991.

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