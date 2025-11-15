Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation, Boys and Girls Club unveil new cyber bus for students

PITTSBURGH — The Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club partnered to create a classroom on wheels.

The new cyber bus was unveiled outside Acrisure Stadium on Friday.

It is fully electric and equipped with interactive technology to help students learn through STEAM programs.

The bus was donated by Blue Bird.

Organizers hope to break down the travel barrier for students and bring the learning right to their door.

Students say they are excited.

“For most kids, it’s hard to get a ride, so that driving around, picking kids up...that’s pretty cool,” McKeesport student Josiah Pritchett-Murray

Click here to learn more about The Bus Stops Here Foundation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group