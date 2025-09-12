JetBlue adds Pittsburgh-Fort Lauderdale nonstop flight, joining competitive route

JetBlue Airways will add a nonstop flight between Pittsburgh International Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, joining what is a busy route served by Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) said the once-daily flight will be year-round and begin Nov. 1. JetBlue had previously served the Pittsburgh-Fort Lauderdale route. It will be the third city at PIT for JetBlue, which has long had service to Boston and recently resumed its flights to JFK International Airport in New York.

It’s part of an expansion announced Wednesday by the New York City-based airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. It also announced new service to New Orleans plus Cali, Columbia; Aruba; Cartagena, Columbia; Grand Cayman; Liberia, Costa Rica’s San Pedro Sula, Honduras; and St. Maarten. JetBlue also added to nine other routes from Fort Lauderdale, including Atlanta, Boston and Hartford, Connecticut.

JetBlue said it would have the most winter departures from Fort Lauderdale with 113 a day.

