PITTSBURGH — Comedian Jim Gaffigan has added Pittsburgh on his “Barely Alive Tour.”

The Grammy-nominated actor and writer will return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday with a presale beginning Wednesday with the code “ALIVE” at JimGaffigan.com.

