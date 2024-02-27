Man wanted after attacking dog with hatchet in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking for a man accused of attacking a dog with a hatchet.

Juain Hall said his 9-month-old dog Maive is the sweetest and means everything to him.

“She’s everything. She’s the perfect dog,” Hall said.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Hall took Maive on their usual walk near the intersection of Main and Maratta streets.

“I sat down on the stoop, we were just sitting there — the kids just got off the bus pet her,” Hall said.

However, moments later, he said David Askew walked up to them with his dog who greeted Maive, and then Askew attacked Maive.

“He pulled his dog with the leash in one hand, pulled out the axe with the other hand, chopped her in the head and ran for no reason,” Hall said.

Hall rushed Maive to a vet hospital where she got surgery. Her left ear is gone, she has gashes on her chest and leg and she may lose her vision. Hall made a GoFundMe page because she will have a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, Aliquippa police charged Askew — who’s on the run. Police said he was convicted and was in jail before for murder. Hall is scared to leave his house.

“We know what he is capable of doing,” Hall said.

Right now, there’s an active warrant for his arrest. Police said he was supposed to turn himself in on Monday, but didn’t and now they are looking for him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Aliquippa police.

David Askew faces several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals. Askew’s attorney told Channel 11 that Askew will not be turning himself in on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group