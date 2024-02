John Oates, co-creator of the pop-rock duo Hall & Oates, is coming to Greensburg.

Oates, who was recently featured on The Masked Singer, will perform at The Palace Theatre on April 5.

Hall & Oates scored ten number-one records and over 20 Top 40 hits.

Tickets can be purchased now at ThePalaceTheatre.org.

