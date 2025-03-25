JoJo Siwa making tour stop in Pittsburgh area

Pop artist JoJo Siwa, who started her career on Abby Lee Miller’s “Dance Moms” in Pittsburgh, will make a tour stop in the area. — Pop artist JoJo Siwa, who started her career on Abby Lee Miller’s “Dance Moms” in Pittsburgh, will be making a tour stop in the area.

Siwa will perform at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks on July 23.

Presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. with the code FUNKY. General sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

