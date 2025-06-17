Joona Koppanen back in the fold, resigns with Penguins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have only gotten glimpses of forward Joona Koppanen at the NHL level, but they apparently have been sufficiently intrigued to give him a new contract.

In what might be more of an organizational depth signing, the Penguins announced Tuesday that they have signed Koppenen to a one-year contract that is worth $775,000 at the NHL level. It would seem to be a low-risk move that, at the least, could help bolster the organization at the American Hockey League level.

Koppanen, 27, is not necessarily part of the expected influx of youth for the Penguins, although he has played just 20 NHL games, with one goal and one assist. He has played 16 of those games with the Penguins over the past two seasons. He had one point, a goal, in 11 games at the NHL level in 2024-25.

