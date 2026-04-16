Butler County man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

A Butler County man will compete on Wheel of Fortune next week.

Drew Rummel, of Sarver, will appear on Thursday’s episode, which airs on WPXI at 7 p.m. following Jeopardy!

Right now, the game show is featuring carry-over contestants for four weeks. If a contestant makes it to the bonus round, they will return the next night and continue to play until they lose.

Make sure to tune in and see if Rummel continues on!

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