Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw to hold bottle signing at Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw will meet with fans and sign bottles of his bourbon a day before the NFL Draft kicks off.

Bradshaw will be at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Smallman Street in the Strip District on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m.

The four-time champion quarterback‘s liquor, Bradshaw Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 6 Year Old, will go on sale when the store opens at 9 a.m. Only 200 bottles will be signed.

Customers who make a purchase will receive a wristband in place of the bottle. Starting at 5 p.m., those customers with a wristband will get their signed bottle before meeting Bradshaw.

A bottle must be purchased in order to meet Bradshaw. He will not be signing any other items.

People attending the event must be 21 or older, or chaperoned by an adult 21 or older.

Bradshaw’s bourbon will be for sale at the Smallman Street location through the NFL Draft.

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