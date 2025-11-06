Journey announces massive farewell tour with stop in Pittsburgh

After more than five decades, Journey has announced they’re saying goodbye with a massive nationwide farewell tour.

The legendary classic rock band will be at PPG Paints Arena on March 2.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. General sale starts on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group