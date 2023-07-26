Judge denies motion to exhume Robert Bowers’ father to prove paternity

PITTSBURGH — A judge has denied a motion to exhume the body of Robert Bowers’ father, Randall George Bowers.

The judge denied the motion, stating it was “untimely.” The court also doesn’t believe it has jurisdiction to order the exhumation, even if it was found to be warranted.

Attorneys for Bowers filed the motion Tuesday, wanting to obtain DNA to prove paternity. They allege the government interjected into the case its “speculative theory” that Randall Bowers is not the father of Robert Bowers, who was convicted of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

In the motion denial, the judge stated the defense has been aware paternity could be an issue in the case but chose not to disinterment earlier. The judge called it a “strategic decision” to not pursue extraordinary relief soon.

At the core of the exhumation motion is whether Robert Bowers has schizophrenia. Randall Bowers was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which is believed to be hereditary.

