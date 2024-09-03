‘Judy Justice’ premieres Monday on WPXI

Court is back in session!

A new era of Judge Judy Sheildlin is returning to Channel 11 with ‘Judy Justice.”

Sheildlin will be joined in the courtroom with law clerk Sarah Rose, court reporter Whitney Kuma and Baliff Kevin Rasco.

“Judge Judy Sheindlin has been a worldwide sensation for over 25 years and continues to bring her extensive knowledge and brand of justice,” the show’s website says.

‘Judy Justice’ premieres Monday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. on WPXI.

Here’s our updated WPXI Daytime schedule when Judy premieres:

9 a.m.: Today Show 3rd Hour

10 a.m.: Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

11 a.m.: Jeopardy/People Puzzler

12 p.m.: Channel 11 News at Noon

1 p.m.: NBC News Daily

2 p.m.: The Drew Barrymore Show

3 p.m.: Judy Justice

4 p.m.: Channel 11 News

