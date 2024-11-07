Justin Fields back after injury, Steelers still planning package of plays

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to miss any more time with the hamstring injury that held him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants, and the Steelers still have future plans for their backup quarterback.

Fields was the emergency quarterback for the Steelers’ win over the Giants last Monday after suffering a hamstring injury in a walkthrough on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin said this week. Kyle Allen dressed as Russell Wilson’s backup in place of Fields.

“We didn’t want a small problem to become a big problem,” Tomlin said. “We designated him the third quarterback, but given the bye week and the week that’s ahead of us, we’re not imagining that to be a problem, but again, we’ll let participation be our guide in terms of how we divide the labor up.”

