Teen girl shot in Knoxville, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh.

Public safety officials say police were called to the 200 block of East Amanda Street in the Knoxville neighborhood around 10 p.m. for a 10-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl nearby in the 100 block of Zara Street who had been shot in the left arm just below the elbow.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Crime scene investigators found multiple shell casings in the area of East Amanda Street and Rochelle Street. The investigation is ongoing.

